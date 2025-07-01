Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 and Redmi K Pad – the company’s new large and small tablets01.07.25
Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 and Redmi K Pad are the company’s new large and small tablets. The first is a flagship tablet positioned as an alternative to a laptop. The second is positioned as a competitor to the iPad mini
Redmi K Pad
Redmi K Pad is equipped with an 8.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of more than 3K and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The device is based on the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor with a clock frequency of up to 3.73 GHz. The tablet is available in configurations with 8, 12 or 16 GB of RAM and storage from 256 GB to 1 TB.
The weight of the new product is 326 grams. At the same time, the tablet is equipped with a 7500 mAh battery – 44% more capacious than the iPad mini. The device is also equipped with two USB Type-C ports and stereo speakers. Redmi K Pad runs HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
The device’s cameras are represented by the main 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B sensor with support for 4K video recording and slow-motion video up to 120 frames per second. The front camera is 8 MP with an aperture of f/2.0, built on the OV08F sensor. It is not yet known whether Xiaomi plans to release this model on the international market.
The tablet is available in three colors: black, purple and green. In China, the Redmi K Pad went on sale at the following prices:
- 8/256 GB – $390
- 12/256 GB – $430
- 12/512 GB – $475
- 16/512 GB – $500
- 16 GB / 1 TB – $585
Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5
Xiaomi has officially announced the new Pad 7S Pro 12.5 tablet, which is positioned as a full-fledged alternative to a laptop. The model is equipped with a 12.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3.2K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The device is built on the XRing O1 chipset of its own production – it was previously used in the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and showed high performance.
One of the key elements of the tablet is a 10610 mAh battery with support for wired charging with a power of 120 W. The thickness of the case is 5.8 mm, weight is 576 grams. The tablet supports a magnetic keyboard with an adjustable hinge, a stylus and mouse control. The function of wireless image mirroring with a delay of 41 ms, as well as fast file exchange with a PC on Windows and macOS, has been implemented. Sound is provided by six speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 has already gone on sale in China. The basic version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at $460, the maximum configuration of 16/1 TB is priced at $630. The device’s entry into the global market is unlikely, since the XRing O1 chip is currently used exclusively in products for the domestic Chinese market.
