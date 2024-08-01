Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo headphones with an open design and autonomy of up to 38 hours began to be sold in Ukraine01.08.24
Xiaomi has started selling OpenWear Stereo sports TWS headphones in Ukraine. The novelty is equipped with 10 mm drivers and has Hi-Res Audio certification, as well as LHDC codec support, which ensures high sound quality.
Xiaomi uses 17 x 12 mm dynamic drivers in its new part with optimized performance for the bass component and support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless. They also support LHDC at 96kHz. There are SBC and AAC Bluetooth 5.3 codecs and technologies for seamless connectivity.
The design also includes a new 10mm transducer to eliminate sound loss and ensure privacy. Xiaomi is also thinking about noise reduction during phone calls using dual microphones and an AI algorithm.
Headphones with an open design are not placed directly in the ear canal. They are attached to the outer part of the ear and therefore allow to perceive the surroundings almost perfectly. Compared to “bone conduction” headphones, which spread sound through vibrations and cheekbones, they have a richer sound.
The built-in battery offers the Watch 7.5 when listening through headphones only. It provides durability in combination with a charging case of up to 38.5 hours on a single charge. Despite the battery, the headphones are very light. They weigh only 9.6 g.
The headphones are equipped with dual microphones and a quick connection function, which makes them convenient for use in various conditions. Currently, these headphones are available for purchase at the price of UAH 6,499.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Smart watch for children Xiaomi Kids Smartwatch 7C received 4G supportsmart watches Xiaomi
Xiaomi is preparing for release a new smart watch for children – Kids Smartwatch 7C, model MTSB28XUN. This watch is already registered in the IMEI database, but the detailed specifications are not disclosed yet.
Lenovo YOGA Portal mini PC with Intel Core i7-14700 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics card costs $2500computer Intel Lenovo NVIDIA
The Lenovo YOGA Portal mini PC has a built-in 350 W power supply. On the front panel there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 ports and one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port.