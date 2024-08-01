Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo headphones with an open design and autonomy of up to 38 hours began to be sold in Ukraine

Xiaomi has started selling OpenWear Stereo sports TWS headphones in Ukraine. The novelty is equipped with 10 mm drivers and has Hi-Res Audio certification, as well as LHDC codec support, which ensures high sound quality.

Xiaomi uses 17 x 12 mm dynamic drivers in its new part with optimized performance for the bass component and support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless. They also support LHDC at 96kHz. There are SBC and AAC Bluetooth 5.3 codecs and technologies for seamless connectivity.

The design also includes a new 10mm transducer to eliminate sound loss and ensure privacy. Xiaomi is also thinking about noise reduction during phone calls using dual microphones and an AI algorithm.

Headphones with an open design are not placed directly in the ear canal. They are attached to the outer part of the ear and therefore allow to perceive the surroundings almost perfectly. Compared to “bone conduction” headphones, which spread sound through vibrations and cheekbones, they have a richer sound.

The built-in battery offers the Watch 7.5 when listening through headphones only. It provides durability in combination with a charging case of up to 38.5 hours on a single charge. Despite the battery, the headphones are very light. They weigh only 9.6 g.

The headphones are equipped with dual microphones and a quick connection function, which makes them convenient for use in various conditions. Currently, these headphones are available for purchase at the price of UAH 6,499.