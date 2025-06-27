Xiaomi Mi Band 10 will have ceramic case version27.06.25
As part of the large-scale event Xiaomi People, Cars and Home Ecosystem, the company officially introduced a new generation of its popular fitness bracelet Mi Band 10.
The anniversary model has received only minor updates compared to the previous version. The device retains the branded form factor in the form of an oval capsule, but the display has become slightly larger – 1.72 inches versus 1.62 in the Mi Band 9. The resolution is 520×212 pixels, the peak brightness reaches 1500 nits.
As before, the bracelet offers functions for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress and women’s health, as well as support for more than 150 sports modes. The device runs on HyperOS 2 and is equipped with a 233 mAh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, is enough for 21 days of battery life. Bluetooth 5.4 is supported, as well as water protection according to the 5 ATM standard. It can be used even with wet hands.
The Xiaomi Mi Band 10, or Smart Band in the international version, will be available in various color options, including versions with a ceramic case and a silk strap. The basic version will cost $38, while the ceramic version will cost $53. The global start of sales is scheduled for June 30, 2025.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Let’s talk about the Ugreen Uno portable battery with a nominal capacity of 10,000 mAh and a set of additional goodies.
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Atari 2600 game console beats ChatGPT at chess artificial intelligence games
An engineer conducted an unusual experiment in which he forced ChatGPT to play a game against an Atari 2600 console running the game Video Chess
Titan 2 smartphone has a physical keyboard like the BlackBerry Passport Android smartphone
Titan 2 continues the ideas behind BlackBerry smartphones and in many ways resembles an updated version of the BlackBerry Passport
Atari 2600 game console beats ChatGPT at chess
Xiaomi Mi Band 10 will have ceramic case version
Intel going to close its automotive division
Redmi K80 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ is the most powerful Xiaomi smartphone
New Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 will announced July 9
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may not get S Pen in the kit
Garmin Index Sleep Monitor specializes in sleep analysis
60 Samsung devices that will receive One UI 8 based on Android 16