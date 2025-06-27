Xiaomi Mi Band 10 will have ceramic case version

As part of the large-scale event Xiaomi People, Cars and Home Ecosystem, the company officially introduced a new generation of its popular fitness bracelet Mi Band 10.

The anniversary model has received only minor updates compared to the previous version. The device retains the branded form factor in the form of an oval capsule, but the display has become slightly larger – 1.72 inches versus 1.62 in the Mi Band 9. The resolution is 520×212 pixels, the peak brightness reaches 1500 nits.

As before, the bracelet offers functions for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress and women’s health, as well as support for more than 150 sports modes. The device runs on HyperOS 2 and is equipped with a 233 mAh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, is enough for 21 days of battery life. Bluetooth 5.4 is supported, as well as water protection according to the 5 ATM standard. It can be used even with wet hands.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 10, or Smart Band in the international version, will be available in various color options, including versions with a ceramic case and a silk strap. The basic version will cost $38, while the ceramic version will cost $53. The global start of sales is scheduled for June 30, 2025.