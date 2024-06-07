Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Bluetooth speaker with Bluetooth 5.3 and IP67 protection

Xiaomi has announced a new wireless speaker that debuted in China under the Redmi brand. The device has compact dimensions and a rubberized housing with IP67 protection, which makes it resistant to dust and water. The column will be available in three colors: black, green and orange.

The novelty is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and 1.5-inch speakers. The built-in battery provides up to 5 hours of battery life. USB-C port is used for charging. Sales will begin in China on June 14, and the price of the device will be $14.