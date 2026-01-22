Xiaomi has released the most compact magnetic power bank – it weighs 100 g

Xiaomi has expanded its line of compact external batteries and released the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank, a model focused on everyday wear. The thickness of the novelty is only 6 mm, and the weight is 98 grams, which makes it one of the thinnest magnetic batteries in its class.

Magnetic charging and wired connection support

The power bank is fixed on compatible smartphones using magnets and supports wireless charging. According to Xiaomi, when paired with Xiaomi 17 series smartphones, the wireless charging power reaches 15 W. For iPhone, it is limited to 7.5 W, which meets Apple’s magnetic charging standards. For quick energy replenishment, a USB Type-C port with a wired power of up to 22.5 W is provided. The device also allows you to charge two gadgets simultaneously, one wirelessly and the other via cable.

Battery and cooling

Inside the Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank, a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh is used. According to the company, this is enough for approximately one full charge of an iPhone, although the actual result depends on the smartphone model and usage scenario. The use of silicon-carbon technology has allowed to maintain high energy density without increasing the thickness of the case. A graphite plate with an area of ​​4369 mm is used to dissipate heat.

Design and control

The charge level is displayed using four LED indicators. There is also a physical power button on the case, with which you can manually start or stop the charging process. The case itself is made of aluminum alloy with a smooth metal coating, and the side in contact with the smartphone is made of fire-resistant fiberglass.

Xiaomi reports ten levels of protection, including overvoltage control, overcurrent, short circuit, overheating, overcharging, deep discharge and foreign object detection. The temperature regime will be monitored by two NTC sensors, which in real-time adjust the charging operation and reduce the thermal load.

Price

The Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank has already gone on sale in Japan for about $50. The company has not yet disclosed information about the global launch.