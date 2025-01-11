Xiaomi has released Mijia Smart Dumbbells: smart dumbbells that track workouts

Xiaomi has introduced a new model of smart dumbbells under the Mijia brand – Mijia Smart Dumbbells.

Smart dumbbells include two bases and four removable weight plates that are attached to metal handles. Each dumbbell is equipped with a built-in screen that displays data on calories burned and training time.

The delivery set includes two bars and four adjustable plates that can be installed on the bars depending on the desired weight. The white dumbbells are equipped with a black strip and a power button, and the panel displays all important training data. accurate information about the exercise.

The Mi Home application expands the functionality of the device, offering to save training history, create reports and provide personalized training recommendations. It can also be used to adjust the modes and intensity of classes, allowing you to adapt your training to your personal needs.

The maximum weight of one dumbbell is 2 kg, where 1 kg is the base, and each plate adds another 0.5 kg. Two AA batteries are used for power, which are enough for 177 days of use. (approximately $ 14), making them an affordable solution for those who want to keep fit at home.