Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Plus has a range of 60 km06.08.25
Xiaomi has officially announced the Electric Scooter 5 Plus. So far, the novelty is available only in the Philippines, but the European pages of the device have already appeared, hinting at a quick launch in the EU.
In the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 model range, the Plus version occupies an intermediate position between the basic and Max modifications. The key differences are a higher handlebar, an enlarged footrest and 12-inch tubeless tires (versus 10-inch in other versions), which should ensure a stable and comfortable ride, especially over long distances. The company does not disclose the exact dimensions of the handlebar and platform.
The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Plus reaches speeds of up to 25 km/h and can travel up to 60 km on a single charge. The device is equipped with a 900 W motor, which allows you to overcome climbs with a slope of up to 20%. Three riding modes are provided. Management and viewing of statistics are implemented via the Xiaomi Home application.
Additional features include dual front spring suspension, traction control system (TCS), dual braking system, IPX5 water resistance, and a foldable design. The scooter also comes with front and rear lights.
The scooter is priced at around €466 in the Philippines. In Europe, it is expected to be priced between €550 and €600, which is more expensive than the base model but cheaper than the Max version.
