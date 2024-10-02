Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro smartphones got a triple camera with optical stabilization02.10.24
Xiaomi officially presented its new premium smartphones – Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. Both devices are equipped with 6.67-inch CrystalRes-AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1.5K (2712×1220 pixels), a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 4000 nits. The displays support 12-bit color depth and coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.
Smartphones are protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard. The difference in design is that the back panel of the Xiaomi 14T Pro is slightly curved, while the back panel of the Xiaomi 14T is flat.
Features of Xiaomi 14T:
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra.
- RAM: 12 GB.
- Storage: 256 GB or 512 GB.
- Cameras:
- Main camera: 50 MP with Sony IMX906 sensor (sensor size 1/1.56 inch) and optical stabilization (OIS).
- Telephoto: 50 MP with a focal length of 50 mm.
- Ultra wide-angle camera: 12 MP.
- Battery: 5000mAh with 67W fast charging.
- Operating system: HyperOS with integration with Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
- Prices:
- In Europe: from €650.
- In Ukraine: version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage – 19,999 UAH, version with 512 GB – 21,999 UAH.
- Colors: Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black, as well as an option with artificial leather Lemon Green.
Xiaomi 14T Pro is a more powerful version in the new line of premium smartphones from Xiaomi, featuring an improved chipset and improved camera and charging characteristics.
Features of Xiaomi 14T Pro:
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, one Cortex-X4 core at 3.23 GHz and Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU.
- RAM: 12 or 16 GB.
- Storage: 512 GB or 1 TB.
- Cameras:
- Main camera: 50 MP with Light Fusion 900 sensor (sensor size 1/1.31 inch) and optical stabilization (OIS).
- Telephoto: 50 MP with a focal length of 60 mm.
- Ultra wide-angle camera: 12 MP.
- Display: 6.67-inch CrystalRes-AMOLED with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a brightness of up to 4000 nits.
- Battery: 5000 mAh.
- Wired charging: 120 W.
- Wireless charging: 50 W.
- Operating system: HyperOS with advanced AI capabilities and integration with Google Gemini and Circle to Search.
- Protection against water and dust: IP68.
Prices:
- In Europe: from €800 for a model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
- In Ukraine:
- Model 12+512 GB – UAH 29,999
- Model 12+1 TB – UAH 31,999
Available colors:
-
- Titan Gray, Titan Blue, Titan Black.
