XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling

XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling04.03.26
The Chinese brand Xgimi has introduced the fifth generation of the Z6X projector in the affordable model segment. This is not a radical update, but a refinement of the existing platform. At a price of about $240, the device focuses on compactness and mobility – as opposed to large stationary solutions.
Image and hardware
The Xgimi Z6X is based on DLP technology with a 0.23-inch DMD chip. The native resolution is 1920 × 1080 pixels. The projector supports 2K and 4K input signals with subsequent scaling to Full HD.
The declared brightness is 550 CVIA lumens. This is enough for viewing in a darkened room, but not in bright daylight. The manufacturer indicates coverage of 124% of the Rec.709 color space. A lens with an increased transparency coating is used.
The MediaTek MT9270 processor with Mali-G52 graphics is responsible for performance. The amount of RAM is 1.5 GB, the built-in storage is 32 GB. The projector runs on the proprietary GMUI 6.0 shell with support for voice control and fast system boot.
Swivel design and automatic adjustment
The main update is the built-in swivel stand. The body can be tilted up to 150 degrees, which makes it easier to project onto the ceiling or the top of the wall without additional supports.
Autofocus and automatic keystone correction are supported. The projection ratio of 1.2:1 allows you to get a large image even in small rooms.
The thickness of the case is 64 mm, the weight is just over 1 kg. The device is designed for portable use.
Sound, interfaces and additional functions
The case houses two 3 W speakers with Dolby Audio support. To connect external speakers, HDMI 2.1 with eARC is provided, as well as a USB 2.0 port.
Wireless interfaces are dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. Content transfer via AirPlay and DLNA is supported.
A blue light reduction system has been implemented. MEMC technology is used for motion smoothing. The noise level of the cooling system is claimed to be only up to 28 dB.
As a result, the fifth-generation Xgimi Z6X remains a compact projector with a basic set of home viewing features, without noticeable changes in key characteristics compared to the previous version.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling projector
Main update of the Xgimi Z6X is the built-in swivel stand. The body can be tilted up to 150 degrees, which makes it easier to project onto the ceiling.
MWC 2026: Honor Robot Phone – smartphone with movable external camera Honor MWC smartphone
Honor reveals new details about the Robot Phone smartphone. The main feature of the device is a movable camera
XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition 11th Gen Unveiled at MWC 2026
Xiaomi introduced 6 monitors priced from $70 to $290
Paramount bought Warner Bros. for $110 billion
Baseus EnerFill FC41 – 100W power bank with built-in USB-C cables
Panasonic transfers TV production to Chinese Skyworth company
Google Gemini AI recreated working Windows 11 code from scratch
Smartphone market in 2025: Honor in the top five for the first time
Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion