XGIMI Z6X – projector for watching movies on the ceiling

The Chinese brand Xgimi has introduced the fifth generation of the Z6X projector in the affordable model segment. This is not a radical update, but a refinement of the existing platform. At a price of about $240, the device focuses on compactness and mobility – as opposed to large stationary solutions.

Image and hardware

The Xgimi Z6X is based on DLP technology with a 0.23-inch DMD chip. The native resolution is 1920 × 1080 pixels. The projector supports 2K and 4K input signals with subsequent scaling to Full HD.

The declared brightness is 550 CVIA lumens. This is enough for viewing in a darkened room, but not in bright daylight. The manufacturer indicates coverage of 124% of the Rec.709 color space. A lens with an increased transparency coating is used.

The MediaTek MT9270 processor with Mali-G52 graphics is responsible for performance. The amount of RAM is 1.5 GB, the built-in storage is 32 GB. The projector runs on the proprietary GMUI 6.0 shell with support for voice control and fast system boot.

Swivel design and automatic adjustment

The main update is the built-in swivel stand. The body can be tilted up to 150 degrees, which makes it easier to project onto the ceiling or the top of the wall without additional supports.

Autofocus and automatic keystone correction are supported. The projection ratio of 1.2:1 allows you to get a large image even in small rooms.

The thickness of the case is 64 mm, the weight is just over 1 kg. The device is designed for portable use.

Sound, interfaces and additional functions

The case houses two 3 W speakers with Dolby Audio support. To connect external speakers, HDMI 2.1 with eARC is provided, as well as a USB 2.0 port.

Wireless interfaces are dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. Content transfer via AirPlay and DLNA is supported.

A blue light reduction system has been implemented. MEMC technology is used for motion smoothing. The noise level of the cooling system is claimed to be only up to 28 dB.

As a result, the fifth-generation Xgimi Z6X remains a compact projector with a basic set of home viewing features, without noticeable changes in key characteristics compared to the previous version.