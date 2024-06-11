WWDC 2024: Customization, RCS and AAA games in new iOS 1811.06.24
At the WWDC 2024 conference, Apple announced iOS 18, the new version of the mobile operating system for the iPhone, introducing many significant innovations and improvements. Vice President of Software Craig Federighi showed off a number of key features and changes.
iOS 18 update
iOS 18 offers more options for customizing the home screen. Users will be able to place app icons freely when creating their own layouts. App icons now support dark mode and can be tinted with different colors for personalization. The control center has been redesigned and has new customization tools thanks to the new gallery. Developers can provide tools from their applications in the Control Center. Users can swipe to access additional Control Center screens. Controls on the lock screen can also be customized for quick access to frequently used functions.
iMessages in iOS 18 will support RCS, a new communication standard between Android and iOS devices that replaces SMS. Users will be able to respond to messages with any emoji, schedule messages to be sent, format text with bold, italic, underline, and strikethrough, and use new text effects to underline words and phrases with automatic sentences. The program also supports sending and receiving messages via satellite connection.
Mail can automatically sort emails into categories, helping you prioritize messages. In the Maps application, topographic maps with a network of trails and tourist routes have been added. Wallet’s new Tap to Cash feature lets you send money by simply holding your phones together.
The Photos app has been completely redesigned, offering a unified view with a grid of photos at the top and a library organized by theme at the bottom. A photo grid showcases the entire library, and users can use month and year views, as well as filter screenshots and other categories. The Recent Days section displays recent photos, and receipt photos are automatically filtered. The People and Pets section collects photos of groups of people. Collections can be changed or pinned, and the Featured Photos and Favorites carousel automatically updates to show new images.
The first developer beta of iOS 18 is already available, with a public beta coming later. The official release of the new version of the OS is expected in the fall.
Games on iOS 18
And iOS 18 got a game mode for the first time. Game Mode minimizes background activity to maintain high frame rates and provides better and faster interaction with AirPods and wireless game controllers. But the date of release of adapted games for iPhone and iPad has not yet been announced.
Moreover, Apple made a sensational announcement: the game World of Warcraft, which has been available only on PC for over 20 years, will be released on iPhone and iPad!
Among the games confirmed to be supported on iOS:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows;
- World of Warcraft: The War Within;
- Palworld;
- Dead Island 2;
- Control;
- Frostpunk 2;
- Resident Evil 2;
- Resident Evil 7;
- Sniper Elite 4;
- Wuthering Waves;
- Riven;
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown;
- Valheim;
- RoboCop.
