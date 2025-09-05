World of Tanks gets biggest update. Tier 11 tanks are now available

World of Tanks has released its biggest update in the game’s history, version 2.0. It adds 16 new Tier XI tanks with unique mechanics, a completely revamped Garage, a new user interface, a story-based PvE mode, and a massive rebalance of over 350 vehicles.

Major changes in World of Tanks

Players will immediately notice the new Garage – now it has become a tank factory where combat vehicles are assembled and prepared for battle. The interface has become simpler and more informative, and all elements are available in Ukrainian.

The update also adds a new matchmaker, created from scratch for faster battle selection and more balanced teams. The battle selection system has been completely redesigned: roles, vehicle distribution, limits for light tanks, tank destroyers, and self-propelled guns. The goal is faster, fairer and more dynamic battles

Hundreds of tanks from the initial to the top level have been reworked, improved modules, new roles, and old systems have been removed. Light and premium tanks have especially changed

PvE and new maps

Especially for the release, the Kyiv studio Wargaming has developed a PvE event “Operation Boiling Point”, which would explain the appearance of Tier XI tanks. Players will be able to test three new vehicles on the Nordskar map – a Scandinavian battlefield with a unique design. 16 new Tier XI tanks have been added, each with unique mechanics and a new system of improvements instead of the traditional modernization.

Rewards for players

The developers have prepared bonuses for everyone who enters the game after the release. Veterans will receive a full research area, 2,500 gold, 15,000 bonds, 10 million credits, 60 days of premium account, and other resources. Newbies will receive two research branches (VI–X), three premium tanks, 6 million credits, and bonuses for faster development. Those who already have all Tier VI–X vehicles will receive exclusive rewards.