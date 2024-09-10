Windows will run faster. Microsoft updates Windows App SDK to boost app performance by 50%10.09.24
Microsoft has released an update to the Windows App SDK version 1.6 aimed at improving performance and expanding the capabilities of developers. A key feature of this release was the support for Ahead-of-Time (AOT) compilation, which accelerates the launch of programs by 50%. For example, the Contoso Camera app now loads twice as fast and is one-eighth smaller. In the local hosting environment, the total volume of the package decreased by 50%.
In addition to speeding up applications, SDK 1.6 offers developers a lot of flexibility. Updated APIs for managing software packages allow you to run applications without a complete dependency on Edge WebView2, simplifying the development process and making it more efficient.
One of the most interesting innovations was the CanTearOutTabs mode, which allows users to separate tabs inside the application, turning them into separate windows, similar to how it works in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers. This improvement contributes to more convenient multitasking and application management.
The update is part of Microsoft’s strategy to improve the Windows development environment, offering developers more control and options to optimize their applications.
