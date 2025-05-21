Windows 11 will get a new icon on the taskbar21.05.25
The test version of the operating system has some small but noticeable innovations. One of them is an updated taskbar, which now includes a button for quickly calling the emoji panel. This eliminates the need to remember the key combination Win + ., since the desired icon is now right at hand. The addition is aimed at simplifying access to emoji and making this function more noticeable for users who previously might not have noticed it.
Another change was the removal of the accent on the icons of standard Windows applications, such as Snipping Tool and Calculator. Now, when creating shortcuts to these programs on the desktop, the icons look different – they have become clearer and are better perceived visually. However, if the shortcut has already been placed earlier, you will need to re-create it for the changes to take effect.
Those who do not plan to use the new emoji button can disable it in the taskbar settings. However, calling the panel using hotkeys will remain available. In addition to the above updates, the build also includes other improvements, both visual and functional. The full list of changes is available in the Windows Insider program blog.
In addition to the aforementioned updates, the Windows 11 build includes other improvements, both visual and functional.
