Windows 11 and Android devices will be able to sync their clipboards04.09.25
Microsoft is testing a new feature for Windows 11 – clipboard synchronization with Android devices. Now, when connecting a smartphone to a computer via Phone Link and using the same Microsoft account, users will be able to share copied content between devices.
To activate, you need to enable the Access PC’s clipboard option in the smartphone settings in the “Devices” section and activate the “Clipboard History” on the PC.
After that, the data copied on a computer with Windows 11 will automatically appear on the Android smartphone. At the same time, the function is compatible with at least the Gboard and Samsung Keyboard keyboards and does not require additional configuration.
Earlier this year, Microsoft already added smartphone integration to Windows 11 via the “Start” menu. Users were able to quickly view messages, files and information about the device, including the charge level. The new clipboard synchronization is a continuation of the company’s move to more closely integrate Windows and Android.
