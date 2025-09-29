Windows 10 updates will be extended for another year, but only in Europe.29.09.25
After Windows 10 officially reaches end of support on October 14, 2025, Microsoft will continue to release free Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for another year—until October 14, 2026, according to Windows Central. This new feature will only be available in countries within the European Economic Area (EEA) and will allow users to receive updates without signing in to a Microsoft account or having to sync their PC.
The company emphasized that it has updated the registration process to meet local requirements and “to ensure a safe and optimized experience.” Microsoft representatives say their goal is to support users during the transition period and ensure access to important security updates while they decide whether to upgrade to Windows 11.
These changes are the result of pressure from consumer advocacy organizations, particularly Euroconsumers, who took advantage of the provisions of the European Digital Markets Act (DMA). Microsoft initially intended to limit the free ESU program to users who had backed up their systems, which would have generated additional revenue for the company. However, following intervention from consumer associations, this provision was dropped.
Euroconsumers welcomed the company’s decision, noting that free updates in the region would be available without the need to back up data, use Microsoft Rewards, or meet any other requirements.
However, these benefits will not apply outside of the EEA. Users in other regions will have to sign in to a Microsoft account and pay $30 or redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points to continue receiving Windows 10 updates.
Consumer organizations outside of Europe have also become active. In early September, Consumer Reports sent a letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella demanding that free Windows 10 support be maintained after October 14, 2025. Additionally, in August, a California resident filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that its actions effectively force hundreds of millions of users to upgrade their hardware or buy new devices running Windows 11.
