Will Nvidia move to removable processors in server accelerators?

Nvidia is preparing for the release of advanced graphics chips Blackwell Ultra (B300), which should be released in 2025. These GPUs will be equipped with updated HBM3e memory modules, which will increase the available memory. An important change in the architecture will be the transition to the use of socket connectors instead of the traditional OAM design, where the GPUs are soldered directly to the server board.

The new approach will allow GPUs to be removed from the board and replaced, simplifying the manufacturing process for Nvidia and making after-sales service easier for users. In the event of a GPU malfunction, only the graphics chip can be replaced without affecting the entire board, which will reduce the downtime of the computing system. However, switching to a socket connection may lead to a slight increase in latency, although its advantages outweigh the possible disadvantages.

It is worth noting that Nvidia is following the example of AMD, which has already implemented the use of socket connectors for its MI300A accelerators used in computing for artificial intelligence.

Market situation for Nvidia and Intel strongly different. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has a personal fortune of $109 billion, which is even higher than Intel’s current market capitalization, which is estimated at $96 billion. This reflects the deep crisis Intel has faced, with its market value falling from $290 billion in 2020 to current level, accompanied by a 60% drop in shares. Intel has suspended its dividend, cut thousands of jobs and is revising its manufacturing strategies, signaling the company’s broader problems. There are rumors about a possible takeover of Intel by other players, for example, Qualcomm.

On the opposite side, Nvidia is showing incredible growth thanks to high demand for its GPUs used in AI and high-performance computing. At the moment, Nvidia even became the most expensive company in the world with a capitalization of $3.34 trillion. Despite the recent drop in share price by about 10%, the company is still among the top three global tech giants. Jensen Huang, who owns a significant amount of shares in the company, rose to 11th place on the Forbes list of billionaires.