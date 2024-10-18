Will Nvidia move to removable processors in server accelerators?18.10.24
Nvidia is preparing for the release of advanced graphics chips Blackwell Ultra (B300), which should be released in 2025. These GPUs will be equipped with updated HBM3e memory modules, which will increase the available memory. An important change in the architecture will be the transition to the use of socket connectors instead of the traditional OAM design, where the GPUs are soldered directly to the server board.
The new approach will allow GPUs to be removed from the board and replaced, simplifying the manufacturing process for Nvidia and making after-sales service easier for users. In the event of a GPU malfunction, only the graphics chip can be replaced without affecting the entire board, which will reduce the downtime of the computing system. However, switching to a socket connection may lead to a slight increase in latency, although its advantages outweigh the possible disadvantages.
It is worth noting that Nvidia is following the example of AMD, which has already implemented the use of socket connectors for its MI300A accelerators used in computing for artificial intelligence.
Market situation for Nvidia and Intel strongly different. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has a personal fortune of $109 billion, which is even higher than Intel’s current market capitalization, which is estimated at $96 billion. This reflects the deep crisis Intel has faced, with its market value falling from $290 billion in 2020 to current level, accompanied by a 60% drop in shares. Intel has suspended its dividend, cut thousands of jobs and is revising its manufacturing strategies, signaling the company’s broader problems. There are rumors about a possible takeover of Intel by other players, for example, Qualcomm.
On the opposite side, Nvidia is showing incredible growth thanks to high demand for its GPUs used in AI and high-performance computing. At the moment, Nvidia even became the most expensive company in the world with a capitalization of $3.34 trillion. Despite the recent drop in share price by about 10%, the company is still among the top three global tech giants. Jensen Huang, who owns a significant amount of shares in the company, rose to 11th place on the Forbes list of billionaires.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
GaN (gallium nitride) chargers have become a new trend. The main feature is the use of gallium nitride. Let’s figure out what their advantage is
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Will Nvidia move to removable processors in server accelerators?Nvidia server
Nvidia is following the lead of AMD, which has already implemented the use of socket connectors for its MI300A accelerators used in computing for artificial intelligence.
Adobe has added new AI tools to Photoshop and other Creative Cloud appsAdobe artificial intelligence update
Adobe also updated the Firefly Image 3 model, which improved the variety and photorealism of the generated images, better handling complex queries