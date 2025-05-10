Watch the Android show at Google I/O 2025. When and how

Before the start of the annual Google I/O conference, scheduled for May 20, Google will hold a separate event dedicated entirely to the Android ecosystem. Android Show: I/O Edition will take place on May 13 and, in fact, will serve as a prologue to the main presentation.

The show will start at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (8:00 PM Kyiv time) and will be available on the official Android YouTube channel. Although the broadcast will be recorded, the video will remain on the page, so you can watch it later.

The Android Show is expected to focus on Android 16, the upcoming version of the mobile operating system. Among the innovations are a redesigned interface, a redesigned notification panel, support for Live Activities to display current events on the screen, and a new Desktop Mode feature similar to Samsung DeX. Information about Material 3 Expressive, a visual update that Google is apparently preparing for release, also briefly appeared on the network.

The main part of Google I/O kicks off on May 20 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, not far from the company’s headquarters. The program includes updates to Search, Workspace, and Project Gemini, which is likely to be the central theme. Announcements regarding Android XR and experimental initiatives like Project Astra are also possible.