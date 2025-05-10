Watch the Android show at Google I/O 2025. When and how10.05.25
Before the start of the annual Google I/O conference, scheduled for May 20, Google will hold a separate event dedicated entirely to the Android ecosystem. Android Show: I/O Edition will take place on May 13 and, in fact, will serve as a prologue to the main presentation.
The show will start at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (8:00 PM Kyiv time) and will be available on the official Android YouTube channel. Although the broadcast will be recorded, the video will remain on the page, so you can watch it later.
The Android Show is expected to focus on Android 16, the upcoming version of the mobile operating system. Among the innovations are a redesigned interface, a redesigned notification panel, support for Live Activities to display current events on the screen, and a new Desktop Mode feature similar to Samsung DeX. Information about Material 3 Expressive, a visual update that Google is apparently preparing for release, also briefly appeared on the network.
The main part of Google I/O kicks off on May 20 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, not far from the company’s headquarters. The program includes updates to Search, Workspace, and Project Gemini, which is likely to be the central theme. Announcements regarding Android XR and experimental initiatives like Project Astra are also possible.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Watch the Android show at Google I/O 2025. When and how Android Google
Before the start of the annual Google I/O conference, scheduled for May 20, Google will hold a separate event dedicated entirely to the Android ecosystem.
Speeder bike like in the Star Wars movies has been developed in Poland development
The Volonaut Airbike is equipped with a jet propulsion system and is designed for one passenger.
Watch the Android show at Google I/O 2025. When and how
Samsung introduced new line of 2025 TVs and soundbars in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be presented on May 13, 2025
Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets a new story mission and lots of fixes
Microsoft adds new Copilot+ features to Windows 11
Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer
Samsung acquires audio brands Bowers Wilkins, Denon and Polk Audio
New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range
MEGOGO service launches app for Apple Vision Pro
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will go on sale from May 19
Unreal Engine 6 will have full multi-core processors support