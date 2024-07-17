Voice calls in messengers may soon appear in Android Auto17.07.24
Google announced the opening of a new category of applications “Communication” for cars with built-in Google. This category will include approved messaging and VoIP applications that drivers can use while driving. Until now, Google has limited the capabilities of apps on this platform for safety reasons to minimize driver distraction. However, given the popularity of Android among drivers, Google decided to expand the functionality of the platform.
Messaging apps will allow users to read or reply to important messages from personal or business contacts while driving. For security, the voice assistant can use speech synthesis to read incoming messages, and voice input will allow you to send replies. Full keyboard input will be available only when the car is stopped.
VoIP applications will only support audio calls since most cars are not equipped with inward-facing cameras. Voice calls will allow drivers to take important personal or work calls while driving. Some VoIP applications may support the ability to initiate or receive calls using voice commands.
- Drivers will be able to stay in touch with friends, family and colleagues without taking their eyes off the road.
- Voice functions and a limited user interface will help minimize the risk of distraction.
- Many users have already expressed interest in using such programs in their cars.
An exact release date for the new category of apps has not yet been announced, but Google said that “Communication” will appear “soon.” The addition of messaging and VoIP apps is expected to be a big step forward for the Android Automotive platform.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
Voice calls in messengers may soon appear in Android AutoAndroid car update
To ensure security, the Android Auto voice assistant can use speech synthesis to read incoming messages, and voice input will allow you to send replies to Android Auto
Aqara Smart Lock U200 door lock can be opened using iPhone and Apple Watchsmart house
The Aqara Smart Lock U200 is compatible with the Matter protocol and supports HomeKit, as well as the Matter-over-Thread function, which allows you to use NFC in the iPhone and Apple Watch to open the lock