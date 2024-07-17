Voice calls in messengers may soon appear in Android Auto

Google announced the opening of a new category of applications “Communication” for cars with built-in Google. This category will include approved messaging and VoIP applications that drivers can use while driving. Until now, Google has limited the capabilities of apps on this platform for safety reasons to minimize driver distraction. However, given the popularity of Android among drivers, Google decided to expand the functionality of the platform.

Messaging apps will allow users to read or reply to important messages from personal or business contacts while driving. For security, the voice assistant can use speech synthesis to read incoming messages, and voice input will allow you to send replies. Full keyboard input will be available only when the car is stopped.

VoIP applications will only support audio calls since most cars are not equipped with inward-facing cameras. Voice calls will allow drivers to take important personal or work calls while driving. Some VoIP applications may support the ability to initiate or receive calls using voice commands.

Drivers will be able to stay in touch with friends, family and colleagues without taking their eyes off the road.

Voice functions and a limited user interface will help minimize the risk of distraction.

Many users have already expressed interest in using such programs in their cars.

An exact release date for the new category of apps has not yet been announced, but Google said that “Communication” will appear “soon.” The addition of messaging and VoIP apps is expected to be a big step forward for the Android Automotive platform.