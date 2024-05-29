ViewSonic VA2779-4K-HDU monitor with 4K screen and fast charging via Type-C costs $20029.05.24
ViewSonic has introduced a new 27-inch VA2779-4K-HDU monitor with 4K resolution. This monitor stands out thanks to its built-in Type-C port, allowing fast charging of devices up to 65W and supports high-speed data transfer for video output.
The monitor is equipped with an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. With thin bezels and a wide viewing angle of 178°, it offers comfortable viewing from any angle. The display supports the DisplayHDR 400 standard, allowing you to play HDR content with high quality.
Other features of the monitor include support for 1.07 billion colors, color accuracy with an sRGB rating of 99%, and a blue light filter to protect against eye fatigue. The monitor also offers improved compatibility with Apple’s MacOS.
The full-featured Type-C port not only provides 65W Power Delivery charging for compatible devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, but supports high-speed data transfer for video output for smoother operation.
ViewSonic VA2779-4K-HDU is already available for purchase in China for $200 USD.
