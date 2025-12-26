US bans imports of all foreign drones, including DJI, due to national security threat

The US Federal Communications Commission has decided to ban the import of new foreign-made drones into the country unless they have received an official recommendation from the US Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security. This is reported by The Verge. The new rules came into effect this week and are another step by the US authorities to restrict the use of foreign technologies that may pose a threat to national security.

Why the import of drones into the US was banned

Unmanned aerial vehicles and their components have been officially included in the so-called FCC Covered List – a list of telecommunications equipment recognized as posing unacceptable risks to the security of the United States and its citizens. Drones of foreign origin and related components, including products from the Chinese company DJI, are subject to restrictions.

The FCC said it had received a national security opinion that pointed to potential threats posed by foreign drones. The document states that such devices could be used for continuous surveillance, unauthorized data collection, or even damage to infrastructure in the United States. It specifically highlights the risk of remote interference with drones, including gaining access or disabling them through software updates.

DJI’s response

DJI responded to the commission’s decision, expressing disappointment with the measures taken. At the same time, representatives of the manufacturer emphasized that the company was not singled out, and drones already in use remain authorized for operation. DJI also announced its intention to continue operating in the American market.

For its part, the FCC clarified that owners of foreign-made drones can continue to use the devices they have already purchased. In addition, drones and their components may be excluded from the Covered List if the US Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security deems them safe.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr noted that drones can improve public safety and promote technological innovation, but, according to him, these benefits should not conflict with the interests of national security.