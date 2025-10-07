Updated Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 tablet have 144 Hz screen07.10.25
Lenovo has released a new tablet Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 (2nd Gen), which received powerful hardware and a screen with an increased refresh rate of 144 Hz. The model is aimed at users who need a productive tablet for work, study and entertainment.
Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 is equipped with a 12.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2944×1840 pixels. The refresh rate of 144 Hz provides a smooth image when scrolling, playing games and watching videos. The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip is responsible for performance, paired with 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The tablet received a 10200 mAh battery with support for 45 W fast charging – up to 80% charge is gained in about an hour. The sound is provided by four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, which provides surround sound. The body is made of aluminum, which gives the device a premium look and remains durable.
In China, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 (2nd Gen) is priced at $195 for the 8/128 GB version and $205 for the 8 and 256 GB version.
