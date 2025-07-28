Ukrzaliznytsia will add verification via Diya for tickets purchasing28.07.25
Starting August 1, 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia will begin mandatory verification via digital signature in the Diya application for purchasing and returning tickets for certain domestic trains. For now, this is a pilot project that will affect five popular destinations:
- №105/106 Odesa — Kyiv
- №91/92 Lviv — Kyiv
- №29/30 Kyiv — Uzhgorod
- №12 Lviv — Odesa
- №27/28 Kyiv — Chop
Tickets for these routes will be available for purchase only online and only after confirming your identity via “Diya.Pidpis”. Sales through ticket offices on these routes are temporarily disabled, which may create difficulties for passengers. According to the study, almost 60% of Ukrainians still do not use the state program “Diya”.
The restrictions do not apply to tickets from the special military reserve – they are still available through the “Army+” platform and the “Ukrzaliznytsia” application.
The carrier is also preparing to introduce authorization via BankID in the official application. This is another step in the fight against automatic mass purchase of tickets by bots and resellers.
Since the beginning of summer, when demand for travel traditionally increases, many passengers have complained about the disappearance of tickets in the first minutes after the start of sales. Almost simultaneously, offers for resale at inflated prices began to appear on Telegram – 2-3 times higher than the face value.
“Ukrzaliznytsia” has already blocked more than 2,800 accounts that were caught violating the rules. However, it has not yet been possible to completely solve the problem. Previously, similar verification was already used on international flights – now it is gradually being expanded to domestic destinations.
In addition, the OLX platform has joined the fight against fraud, blocking ads with fake or overbought tickets. In parallel, document checks are being intensified upon boarding: at some stations, paramilitary security groups are selectively working.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
The Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse set is set to become the company’s next bestseller in the affordable combo kit class. Let’s figure out why
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Ukrzaliznytsia will add verification via Diya for tickets purchasing events in Ukraine service
From August 1, 2025, for the purchase and return of tickets for certain domestic trains, Ukrzaliznytsia will begin mandatory verification via digital signature in the “Diya” application.
Google will shut down the goo.gl short link service Google service
Google’s goo.gl short link service will stop working on August 25, 2025. From that day on, all such links will become invalid.
Ukrzaliznytsia will add verification via Diya for tickets purchasing
Google will shut down the goo.gl short link service
WhoFi: Wi-Fi learns to recognize people by signal distortion
DuckDuckGo search engine lets hide AI-generated images
Artificial nervous system for robots will allow them to feel touch
Razer Cobra HyperSpeed mouse with 26,000 DPI costs $100
Asus ProArt PA32QCV monitor with 6K matrix and HDR10 support with VESA DisplayHDR 600 costs $1,300
Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro is equipped with OLED display and GPS
Kioxia releases record-breaking 246TB SSD
Battlefield 6 – first trailer and multiplayer details released
Epson celebrates 20 years of work in Ukraine
Ukraine has launched the release of the KVERTUS AD BERSERK platform for electronic warfare
Razer releases a set of gaming peripherals for Pokemon fans