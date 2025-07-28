Ukrzaliznytsia will add verification via Diya for tickets purchasing

Starting August 1, 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia will begin mandatory verification via digital signature in the Diya application for purchasing and returning tickets for certain domestic trains. For now, this is a pilot project that will affect five popular destinations:

№105/106 Odesa — Kyiv

№91/92 Lviv — Kyiv

№29/30 Kyiv — Uzhgorod

№12 Lviv — Odesa

№27/28 Kyiv — Chop

Tickets for these routes will be available for purchase only online and only after confirming your identity via “Diya.Pidpis”. Sales through ticket offices on these routes are temporarily disabled, which may create difficulties for passengers. According to the study, almost 60% of Ukrainians still do not use the state program “Diya”.

The restrictions do not apply to tickets from the special military reserve – they are still available through the “Army+” platform and the “Ukrzaliznytsia” application.

The carrier is also preparing to introduce authorization via BankID in the official application. This is another step in the fight against automatic mass purchase of tickets by bots and resellers.

Since the beginning of summer, when demand for travel traditionally increases, many passengers have complained about the disappearance of tickets in the first minutes after the start of sales. Almost simultaneously, offers for resale at inflated prices began to appear on Telegram – 2-3 times higher than the face value.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has already blocked more than 2,800 accounts that were caught violating the rules. However, it has not yet been possible to completely solve the problem. Previously, similar verification was already used on international flights – now it is gradually being expanded to domestic destinations.

In addition, the OLX platform has joined the fight against fraud, blocking ads with fake or overbought tickets. In parallel, document checks are being intensified upon boarding: at some stations, paramilitary security groups are selectively working.