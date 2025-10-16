Ukrposhta will have its own postal network. First 100 till the end of the year16.10.25
“Ukrposhta” announced the creation of its own postal network, which will gradually appear throughout Ukraine. The first 100 devices are planned to be installed this year: 70 in Kyiv and 30 in Odessa. Large-scale deployment of the network throughout the country is planned for 2026.
According to the company’s press service, the new post machines are manufactured by the Ukrainian manufacturer Modern Expo and meet increased security standards. The main advantage is that they are adapted for autonomous operation and can function even without electricity or communication.
“After a long, more than a year of struggle for the opportunity to transparently purchase high-quality, wartime-adapted post machines, today Ukrposhta signed an agreement with the market leader – the Modern Expo company. This is a Ukrainian manufacturer, and this is important for us,” emphasized the company’s CEO Ihor Smilyansky.
You can receive the shipment using a PIN code or via the Ukrposhta 2.0 mobile application, which has been in beta since September and is available for download in the App Store and Google Play. In addition to delivering parcels, the post machines will support the function of sending letters.
Earlier, the company reported on another experimental project – the transition of postmen to motorcycle couriers. As early as December 2025, they will deliver shipments to post machines and mobile offices using branded yellow backpacks with Ukrposhta branding.
