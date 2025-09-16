Ukrposhta has released a new mobile application with tracking and payment for parcel delivery16.09.25
Ukrposhta has officially introduced a new mobile application, which is already available in beta for download in the App Store and Google Play. The development was focused on more convenient tracking and registration of shipments.
The Ukrposhta application automatically displays parcels associated with the user’s phone number. It provides advanced tracking with data on the sender, recipient, tariff, delivery route and barcode for scanning. The system sends push notifications about status changes and current promotions. A separate section with a list of created shipments has search, sorting and filters. An interactive map of branches with addresses, opening hours and the ability to build a route is also built in. When registering a parcel, you can pay for it online by choosing a basic or priority tariff.
At the next stage, the developers plan to introduce the ability to change the recipient, redirect shipments and pay during the delivery process. In the future, the application will be supplemented with functions for ordering goods, postage stamps, medicines and accepting payments.
Each user who installs the new application will receive three free shipments at the “Priority” rate.
The previous version of the mobile application attracted criticism. Users complained about unstable operation, difficulty in tracking and lack of notifications about the status of deliveries. On Google Play, the application’s rating is only 2.1 points out of 5 based on more than 18 thousand reviews.
