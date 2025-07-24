Ukraine has launched the release of the KVERTUS AD BERSERK platform for electronic warfare24.07.25
The manufacturer of electronic systems Kvertus announced the start of serial production of the AD Berserk ground platform. The device is designed to deliver electronic warfare (EW) systems to high-risk areas where the use of personnel is highly undesirable. Depending on the configuration, the platform can perform the tasks of evacuating the wounded, transporting ammunition and supplying the front line.
AD Berserk operates from a built-in battery (48 V, 60 A·h), has a range of up to 20 km and can move at a speed of up to 25 km/h. Control is carried out via a radio channel at a distance of up to 500 meters or via a fiber-optic connection that protects against the effects of enemy EW systems.
The platform is capable of transporting up to 700 kg when folded or up to 400 kg when unfolded. The package includes a radio electronic suppression system with circular and directional antennas. It suppresses signals in the range from 220 MHz to 5.9 GHz with a power of up to 50 W per module. The radius of action of directional antennas is up to 1.5 km. Preparation time for operation is up to 30 seconds, autonomous operation is up to 4 hours.
Previously, Kvertus presented other developments, including the MS Azimuth system for detecting drones at a distance of up to 15 km and the KVS ANTIDRON G-6 anti-drone guns with a range of up to 3 km.
About Kvertus
The company was founded in 2017 by Andriy Znaychenko. It produces a wide range of solutions in the field of electronic warfare and reconnaissance: from portable means to stationary and mobile complexes. Kvertus devices are certified according to NATO standards, are actively tested in combat conditions and are supplied to the security forces of Ukraine.
What is EW
Electronic warfare (EW) is a set of methods for controlling the electromagnetic environment on the battlefield. It includes suppressing enemy signals (jamming), protecting one’s own communication channels, as well as reconnaissance – intercepting and analyzing enemy radio communications. In modern armed conflicts, EW systems play a key role in disrupting navigation, controlling UAVs, and coordinating enemy actions.
Ukraine has launched the release of the KVERTUS AD BERSERK platform for electronic warfare
