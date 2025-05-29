Twopan Nano SSD has built-in fingerprint scanner29.05.25
Twopan has introduced the Nano SSD, a miniature USB drive that emphasizes personal data protection and physical reliability. The Nano SSD is a compact 512 GB flash drive with a built-in fingerprint scanner. It can store up to 20 fingerprints and does not require third-party software to work – authorization occurs directly through the built-in biometric sensor.
Performance and compatibility
The speed of reading and transferring data reaches 450 MB/s, and the connection is made via USB-C 3.1. The device is compatible with:
- iPhone 15/16 (supports direct 4K video recording at 60 FPS, HEVC format),
- MacBook and iPad,
- Android smartphones,
- PS5 and Steam Deck consoles,
- Canon and Sony cameras.
The case is made of aluminum and impact-resistant plastic, weighs only 5 grams. The Nano SSD can withstand falls from a height of up to 10 meters and is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP65 standard.
The device is already available for order on Kickstarter at a price of $99. Deliveries are expected in August 2025.
The Japanese company Suneast has started selling the ultra-compact Nano flash drive with a USB-C connector. The device is so miniature that it can remain in a smartphone, tablet or laptop almost permanently, without interfering with use.
The flash drive body has dimensions of only 10.6 mm of the protruding part, dimensions – 10.6×20×13.5 mm, weight – 2.8 grams. Nano offers up to 512 GB of memory and provides high data transfer speeds: up to 450 MB/s when reading and up to 400 MB/s when writing.
The device comes formatted in exFAT, which provides wide compatibility – Windows 10/11, MacOS 15+, Linux, Android 14+, iOS 18.0.1+ and iPadOS 17.6.1+ are supported. Although older versions of the OS are not officially listed, they mostly work correctly with exFAT as well.
The cost depends on the memory capacity: the 128 GB version costs about $29, the 256 GB version costs $49, and the 512 GB model costs $89. Sales have started in Japan, and you can buy the flash drive, for example, in the Bic Camera network.
