Twopan Nano SSD has built-in fingerprint scanner

Twopan has introduced the Nano SSD, a miniature USB drive that emphasizes personal data protection and physical reliability. The Nano SSD is a compact 512 GB flash drive with a built-in fingerprint scanner. It can store up to 20 fingerprints and does not require third-party software to work – authorization occurs directly through the built-in biometric sensor.

Performance and compatibility

The speed of reading and transferring data reaches 450 MB/s, and the connection is made via USB-C 3.1. The device is compatible with:

iPhone 15/16 (supports direct 4K video recording at 60 FPS, HEVC format),

MacBook and iPad,

Android smartphones,

PS5 and Steam Deck consoles,

Canon and Sony cameras.

The case is made of aluminum and impact-resistant plastic, weighs only 5 grams. The Nano SSD can withstand falls from a height of up to 10 meters and is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP65 standard.

The device is already available for order on Kickstarter at a price of $99. Deliveries are expected in August 2025.

The Japanese company Suneast has started selling the ultra-compact Nano flash drive with a USB-C connector. The device is so miniature that it can remain in a smartphone, tablet or laptop almost permanently, without interfering with use.

The flash drive body has dimensions of only 10.6 mm of the protruding part, dimensions – 10.6×20×13.5 mm, weight – 2.8 grams. Nano offers up to 512 GB of memory and provides high data transfer speeds: up to 450 MB/s when reading and up to 400 MB/s when writing.

The device comes formatted in exFAT, which provides wide compatibility – Windows 10/11, MacOS 15+, Linux, Android 14+, iOS 18.0.1+ and iPadOS 17.6.1+ are supported. Although older versions of the OS are not officially listed, they mostly work correctly with exFAT as well.

The cost depends on the memory capacity: the 128 GB version costs about $29, the 256 GB version costs $49, and the 512 GB model costs $89. Sales have started in Japan, and you can buy the flash drive, for example, in the Bic Camera network.