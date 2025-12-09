Toyota GR GT and GR GT3 will have V8 engines and more than 640 hp

Toyota officially unveiled its new GR GT sports car and its motorsport version, the GR GT3, which have been widely discussed online and are designed to compete with the Mercedes-AMG GT and compete in the GT3 series.

The road-going Toyota GR GT is built on a custom-designed aluminum frame with a carbon fiber body. Toyota hasn’t yet confirmed all technical specifications, but it does say the car will weigh less than 1,750 kg, with a 45:55 weight distribution. The car measures 4,820 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, 1,195 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,725 mm.

Toyota GR GT Engine and Specifications

The sports car features a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with dry-sump lubrication, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission developed specifically for this model. It is rear-wheel drive. The engine produces at least 641 hp and 850 N⋅m of torque, with the V8 supplemented by an electric motor for improved responsiveness and performance.

The GR GT’s design features a large hood, slim headlights, and a raised profile, emphasizing its sporty origins. The car rides on 20-inch wheels with 265/35 tires at the front and 325/30 tires at the rear. Carbon-ceramic brakes are installed all around, and the suspension is a double-wishbone design. Toyota hasn’t yet released official performance figures, but a top speed of 320 km/h or higher is promised.

The interior combines red leather and Alcantara. The digital instrument cluster features unique graphics, the steering wheel features GR branding, with paddle shifters located behind it and a large infotainment system display on the right.

Toyota notes that the GR GT and GR GT3 are still in development, so final specifications are subject to change. Pricing has not yet been announced, and deliveries are scheduled for 2027.