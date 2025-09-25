These Bang & Olufsen headphones are more expensive than an iPhone 1725.09.25
Danish premium brand Bang & Olufsen has introduced new fully wireless headphones Beo Grace, which turned out to be more expensive than the iPhone 17. The cost of the model is $ 1,500.
The Bang & Olufsen Beo Grace case is made of aluminum, with 12-millimeter titanium drivers installed inside. The active noise cancellation system works due to six microphones that adjust the sound to the environment and the characteristics of the ear. Dolby Atmos and transparency mode are supported for natural perception of external sounds.
The control is implemented by touch, and the NearTap function allows you to adjust the volume by lightly touching in front of the ear. The autonomy of the headphones is about 4.5 hours with ANC turned on, which is less than last year’s Beoplay Eleven model costing $ 499. At the same time, the manufacturer assures that the battery can withstand more than 2,000 charging cycles without noticeable degradation.
The set includes an aluminum charging case that can be used as an audio transmitter via USB-C or line-in. An optional leather case is available for $400. Pre-orders are now open, and shipping will begin on November 17, 2025.
