The Zoom Floor Selfie Stick is controlled remotely and costs $21

Xiaomi is expanding its range of accessories by introducing a new selfie stick for smartphones called the Xiaomi Zoom Floor Selfie Stick. The gadget is equipped with a telescopic rod 1.6 meters long, made of a ten-segment aluminum alloy. One of the features of the device is the ability to automatically unfold when pressed, which allows you to use it as a tripod. To ensure stability on various surfaces, the selfie stick is equipped with several silicone pads.

The kit also includes a remote control that connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth. The remote allows you to perform various functions, such as quick launch of the camera, switching between photo and video modes, as well as remote zooming with an accuracy of up to 0.1x. Users can easily switch between front and rear cameras with a single tap. The range of the remote control is up to 10 meters, but some remote control functions are only available on Xiaomi smartphones.

In addition, Xiaomi expands its range of devices by introducing the first electric sanding pen under the Mijia brand. The Dremel is designed for wood carving and jade polishing. They can also work with plastic. It has a compact form factor and is equipped with a brushless motor capable of developing speeds of up to 22,000 rpm. The handle with a diameter of 2 cm is made of anodized aluminum alloy and weighs about 310 g.

The grinding handle is equipped with a lithium battery with a capacity of 800 mAh, which provides up to 60 minutes of continuous work. It can also work from the network. The device has one control button and it is responsible for adjusting the speed. The kit comes with 16 sanding heads that are stored in a box. Crowdfunding for the project will begin on July 31 at a price of 169 yuan (about $23). The suggested retail price will be 199 yuan (about $27).