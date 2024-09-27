The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is now on sale worldwide for $4527.09.24
Xiaomi has released the Smart Band 9 fitness tracker, which is now available for purchase worldwide. The device, previously introduced in China in July, has arrived internationally at a price of 39.99 euros (about $44.67). The tracker has many functions to support health and physical activity.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and support for automatic brightness adjustment. The device can work up to 9 days with active use of the screen and up to 21 days in normal mode. The tracker supports more than 150 sports modes and is equipped with accurate sensors for monitoring the level of oxygen in the blood (SpO2), pulse, stress, as well as tracking the menstrual cycle.
In addition, the Smart Band 9 monitors the quality of sleep, although it is not able to detect apnea. The device has a water resistance of 5 ATM, which allows you to use it in water. Buyers are offered a variety of straps and over 200 dial options.
In Ukraine, Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is available in Midnight Black, Arctic Blue, Titan Gray, Mystic Rose and Glacier Silver colors at a price of UAH 1,699.
