The Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G smartphone was the first to receive a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi A4 5G smartphone, which will be the first device in the market equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. The model will be offered at an affordable price between INR 9,000-10,000, which is equivalent to approximately $107-119. The new smartphone replaces the Redmi A3 and A3x introduced earlier this year.

Redmi A4 5G received support for fifth-generation networks, an Adreno 619L graphics processor and an eight-core central processor, two cores of which are designed for tasks that require increased performance. The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera.

The smartphone is also equipped with a large 6.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720p. The color options for the Redmi A4 5G will be diverse, but the release date of the model has not yet been announced.