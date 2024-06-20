The US put Deepcool on the list of sanctioned companies20.06.24
The US Treasury Department imposed secondary sanctions on 16 Chinese companies, including Beijing Deepcool Industries, a maker of PC cases, power supplies and cooling systems.
The sanctions are related to DeepCool’s cooperation with the Russian firms New IT Project (3Logic Group) and Taskom, which are already on the US sanctions list.
DeepCool is accused of supplying dual-use goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.
These sanctions will seriously affect DeepCool’s operations in the US. The company presented new products at the Computex 2024 exhibition, but it will not be able to sell them in the United States. DeepCool’s American division will be forced to cease almost all operations in the country.
DeepCool products are currently available for purchase on Amazon, MicroCenter, and Newegg, but it’s unclear how long that will last and how the sanctions will affect the company’s ability to provide after-sales support.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
The US put Deepcool on the list of sanctioned companiesDeepcool USA
The US Treasury Department has imposed secondary sanctions on 16 Chinese companies, including Beijing Deepcool Industries, a maker of PC cases, power supplies and cooling systems
The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone received a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip and IP69 protectionMediaTek Oppo protection smartphone
OPPO F27 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera has a resolution of 64 MP + 2 MP, and the front camera – 8 MP