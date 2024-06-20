The US put Deepcool on the list of sanctioned companies

The US Treasury Department imposed secondary sanctions on 16 Chinese companies, including Beijing Deepcool Industries, a maker of PC cases, power supplies and cooling systems.

The sanctions are related to DeepCool’s cooperation with the Russian firms New IT Project (3Logic Group) and Taskom, which are already on the US sanctions list.

DeepCool is accused of supplying dual-use goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

These sanctions will seriously affect DeepCool’s operations in the US. The company presented new products at the Computex 2024 exhibition, but it will not be able to sell them in the United States. DeepCool’s American division will be forced to cease almost all operations in the country.

DeepCool products are currently available for purchase on Amazon, MicroCenter, and Newegg, but it’s unclear how long that will last and how the sanctions will affect the company’s ability to provide after-sales support.