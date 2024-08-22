The Ulefone Armor 27T Pro smartphone received thermal protection and a thermal imager

Ulefone is preparing to launch a new heat-resistant Armor 27T Pro smartphone equipped with a built-in FLIR thermal imaging camera. Ulefone Armor 27T Pro has a high degree of protection against dust, water and extreme temperatures, which is confirmed by IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certificates.

Armor 27T Pro is distinguished by its durability and high-tech features, which makes it suitable for both professional and personal use. The FLIR thermal imaging camera combined with the My FLIR Pro program allows you to precisely analyze and capture thermal images, and the main camera with a 64-megapixel OMNIVISION OV64B sensor uses the Ulefone NightElf Ultra 3.0 algorithm.

The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 5G support, which, in combination with up to 24 GB of RAM, guarantees smooth performance of tasks and a stable connection in fifth generation networks. The 10,600 mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, which ensures a long working time without recharging.

You can buy the Ulefone Armor 27T Pro smartphone on AliExpress for $330.