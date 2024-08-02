The Tecno Camon 30S Pro smartphone received a curved display and wireless charging

Tecno has announced the new Camon 30S Pro smartphone, expanding the Camon 30 lineup, which already includes 4G and 5G versions, as well as the Camon 30 Premier and Camon 30 Pro models. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 1300 nits, which supports aqua touch technology for operation in conditions of high humidity.

The Camon 30S Pro’s main camera includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor and a 2MP depth lens, while the 50MP front-facing camera features autofocus and eye tracking. The device runs on the new MediaTek Helio G100 processor, has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and wireless charging. This is an innovation for the brand of budget smartphones. It also has a built-in IR sensor for controlling some household appliances.

Camon 30S Pro will be available in Interstellar Grey, Pearl Gold and Shim Silver Green colors. Information about the price and release date has not yet been disclosed.

