The Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner can pick things up from the floor

Roborock has announced the Saros Z70, a new robot vacuum cleaner with a robotic arm that can pick up small objects scattered across the floor.

The Saros Z70 features a “first-of-its-kind, mass-produced, five-axis, complex robotic arm.” The arm is called OmniGrip and can swivel, extend, and rotate horizontally and vertically to pick up objects and move them out of the way. The robot recognizes objects using a camera and LED lights, and then detects their weight using additional sensors.

The Roborock Saros Z70 can pick up socks, small towels, or napkins, but only up to 300 grams. Roborock plans to expand the list of objects that the robot will be able to recognize and pick up, but there is no information about the maximum weight yet. The cost of the Saros Z70 has not yet been disclosed, but the company promises to start first deliveries by June 2025.

In addition, Roborock announced the upcoming StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 update for the Saros Z70, which will improve navigation systems and obstacle recognition.

Among other things, the Saros Z70 will have 22,000 Pa of power, a dual anti-tangle system for the roller brushes and dual rotating mops. -Roborock 4.0 station, which will charge it, empty it of debris, fill it with water and clean the mops.