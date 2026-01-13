  

The RedMagic 11 Air gaming smartphone has a 6.85” OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a liquid cooling system

13.01.26

RedMagic 11 Air

 

Nubia has officially announced a lightweight version of the gaming smartphone RedMagic 11 with the Air prefix. The device attracted attention with its unusual design for the segment and the fact that it became the brand’s first smartphone with a liquid cooling system. The company has not yet held a full-fledged presentation, limiting itself to a short teaser.

 

Characteristics of the RedMagic 11 Air

 

After the announcement was published, unofficial details appeared. The RedMagic 11 Air smartphone will receive an OLED display with a diagonal of 6.85 inches. The smartphone is based on the previous generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The amount of RAM, according to data, can reach 24 GB. Inside there is an active cooling system, supplemented by a liquid circuit, which is atypical even for gaming models.

 

Power is provided by a 7000 mAh battery. Support for fast wired charging with a power of up to 120 W is expected. In terms of dimensions, the RedMagic 11 Air does not belong to ultra-thin models: the thickness of the case is 7.85 mm, and the weight is about 207 grams. For comparison, thin flagships of other lines have smaller dimensions and weight, but are focused on other usage scenarios and performance levels.

 

What can RedMagic 11 Air do

 

The results of testing the device have already appeared on Geekbench. The smartphone scored 3075 points in single-core mode and 9934 points in the multi-core test, which confirms the use of the flagship platform, even though it is not a chip generation.

 

Nubia has not yet disclosed the timing of the full announcement of the RedMagic 11 Air, as well as information about the price and sales regions. It is expected that detailed specifications of the smartphone will be announced in the near future.


13.01.26 | 19.30
