The Opera One R2 browser received flexible interface settings and Aria artificial intelligence28.06.24
Opera has announced the release of a new beta version of the Opera One R2 browser, which includes improved multimedia controls and improved artificial intelligence features. Opera One R2 is now in early access and available to developers.
In the PC version of the browser, users will find floating media controls that can be adjusted and moved around the screen, as well as a picture-in-picture feature. Also added the ability to split the browser window to work with two web pages at the same time.
In the area of artificial intelligence, Opera has integrated the sidebar with the Aria assistant, which can generate images and understand the content of images. A function of local use of large language models has appeared. The new page context mode allows you to ask questions about the content of a web page, including searching, translating, or transforming a specific piece of information.
The company plans to make Opera One R2 available to the general public by the end of the year, having previously tested the beta version.
