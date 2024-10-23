The Nvidia App will be released together with GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards

Nvidia is preparing for the official release of the Nvidia App, which will become a universal tool for configuring GeForce video cards. The program will combine the functions of GeForce Experience and “Nvidia Control Panel”, replacing them in the final version. Since the launch of the beta version, the application has received many updates, and its official version is expected to coincide with the release of GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, scheduled for January.

Currently, users can participate in Nvidia’s survey to identify important Nvidia Control Panel features for integration into the Nvidia App.

NVIDIA programs, drivers and technologies have always been popular and in demand among gamers. At least because without them there would be no games. And seriously, because the Control Panel and GeForce Experience were the same connection between hardware, software and the user himself. At the same time, these programs had their drawbacks, such as slow loading and overloaded interface. They say the only NVIDIA application should be a breath of fresh air – to solve all problems and improve the operation of hardware and programs. Let’s take a look at what’s new in the NVIDIA App and why this update could herald an expanding ecosystem.

Why is this an important update?

First, even the beta version of the NVIDIA program starts very quickly, compared to its predecessors. The new program claims to be 50 percent more responsive than GeForce Experience, while taking up 17 percent less hard drive space.

Secondly, the redesigned interface is very logical in layout. The necessary settings can be found quickly and poked into various menus so that the necessary ones are no longer needed.

Thirdly, there is no longer a mandatory login to the system to make basic settings. Oh yes, finally! At one time, when the company added the need to log in to download drivers, it was not even funny.

Not just for enthusiasts

Dig into the settings, choose the optimal values, launch the game, get 20 frames per second, having a top video card – all this from the realities of the setting. NVIDIA has added an auto-tuning feature that checks hardware and suggests game settings for the entire library with a single mouse click. After testing, the optimization was surprising — we actually got a stable frame rate without manual tweaking by trial and error.

The GeForce Experience performance metrics overlay has also changed. The statistics overlay shown in the screenshot below not only tracks various rendering metrics, but also in-game rendering latency and overall PC latency.

RTX Dynamic Vibrance allows you to customize the graphics and color profiles in the game individually. If you have an HDR-capable monitor, RTX HDR will calibrate for HDR-capable games.

With NVIDIA ShadowPlay, gameplay can be recorded in HDR format up to 8K at 30 frames per second, with automatic recognition and saving of highlights. Finally, NVIDIA has integrated GeForce Rewards into a new program that allows users to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

NVIDIA says it will eventually integrate all Control Panel features into this new program, including display and video settings, GPU overclocking, and driver rollback.

However, not all features will be carried over. NVIDIA is removing Twitch and YouTube streaming, Facebook and YouTube image and video sharing, as well as 360 photo mode and stereo capture. The hype of social networks and sharing everything in a row seems to be coming to nothing.

Impressions of the NVIDIA App in beta

Looks like NVIDIA has finally found a balance between customization and ease of access. Of course, this is beta, so there may be glitches and glitches here and there, but the core is surprisingly polished. This appears to be the future of NVIDIA software for the PC. You can download the beta version of NVIDIA App from the page of the official website. For now, the original utility is also available. GeForce Experience can still be downloaded from the site or updated by running the current version of the program.