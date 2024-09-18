The new Volkswagen Transporter will be produced in electric and plug-in hybrid versions

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the next generation of its iconic Transporter van, which will be available in fully electric and hybrid versions for the first time. In addition to new ecological options, the company will continue to offer diesel engines, which will preserve the variety of choices for different user needs. One of the key improvements to the new Transporter will be increased space and load capacity, as well as an increase in maximum trailer weight, making it more versatile and functional than its predecessor.

The new Volkswagen Transporter will be produced in both a cargo format and a passenger version. Customers will be able to choose between different configurations, including optional versions with a high roof and an extended wheelbase. In the standard configuration with a regular wheelbase, the volume of the luggage compartment will be 5.8 m³, and versions with a long base and a high roof will provide up to 9 m³ of space. The maximum payload of the van increased to 1.33 tons, and the trailer weight increased to 2.8 tons.

The Volkswagen Transporter model range will include seven powertrain options: three electric, one hybrid and three diesel. Electric versions of the e-Transporter will be available with engines from 136 to 286 hp. and a 64 kWh battery, although the range has not yet been announced. The hybrid version of the eHybrid will offer 323 hp, while the diesel engines will vary from 110 to 170 hp, with different transmissions, including an eight-speed automatic box for the most powerful models.

The interior of the updated Transporter will feature modern technologies, including a 12-inch digital instrument panel and a 13-inch central touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity will be offered as standard, as well as multiple USB, 12V and the option to add 230V outlets. Other options include LED headlights, driver assistance systems and road sign recognition systems.

The new Volkswagen Transporter will be unveiled early next year, making it one of the most anticipated models of 2024 in the van segment.