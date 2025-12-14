The new Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 will have galactic scale

14.12.25

Total War WARHAMMER 40,000

 

During The Game Awards 2025, Creative Assembly officially announced Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000, the first game in the series that takes place not in the past or a fantasy world, but in the distant futuristic future of the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

 

The developers emphasize that the change of era does not mean abandoning the foundations of the Total War formula. The new part retains the emphasis on large-scale strategy, large cinematic battles and decisions that affect the course of the entire campaign, but now all this is transferred to the format of galactic war. Players will have to lead armies in a huge “sandbox” of planets and star systems, step by step paving their way to domination.

 

Creative Assembly calls the project not just a new setting, but an attempt to reveal the idea of ​​Total War in a new way. The company will be built around the capture of planets, the development of a military economy, the management of fleets and battles both on the surface of worlds and with the use of orbital strikes. Over time, the game should turn into a large-scale galactic battlefield with iconic heroes, equipment and locations from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

 

Several factions have been announced at the start, including the Space Marines, Orcs, Eldar and Astra Militarum. Armies can be customized visually and tactically, choosing military leaders and forming unique combinations of skills and equipment.

 

The release date of Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 has not yet been revealed. It is known that the release is planned for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and on December 16 the studio will hold a separate event, at which it promised to share new details of the project.


