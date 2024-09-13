The new LG Gram 16 Pro laptop should once again break the lightness and weight record

LG has announced an updated version of the Gram 16 Pro laptop, which is now equipped with the latest Intel Lunar Lake processors. The model has retained its reputation as a light and powerful device, because the weight of the laptop is only 1.19 kg, despite its large 16-inch display.

Switching to the Intel Lunar Lake architecture provides a significant increase in processor and GPU performance. In addition, the new version is equipped with a neural processor (NPU) with a capacity of 48 TOPS, which opens up opportunities to work with modern tools such as Microsoft Copilot+.

The design of the device remained minimal and refined – the thickness of the case narrows to 12.8 mm, which allowed to keep the weight low without sacrificing functionality.

The rest of the technical characteristics have not yet been revealed, but the launch of sales of the updated version of the Gram 16 Pro is scheduled for early 2025.

Last year, LG expanded the laptop line and introduced the new Gram SuperSlim model.The notebook is equipped with a 15.6-inch OLED display with Full HD resolution.Its thickness is 10.9 mm (11.3 mm in MacBook Air), and its weight is 1 kg (against 1.24 kg in MacBook Air).

Although in the case of the Apple laptop, a smaller 13.6-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1664 pixels is used. The LG Gram SuperSlim laptop display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified.

The basic configuration of the LG Gram SuperSlim includes an Intel Evo Core i7-1360P processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a solid-state drive with a capacity of 512 GB.

The device includes three USB-C connectors (two of them with Thunderbolt 4 support) and a headphone jack. There are also stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 modules.

The battery with a capacity of 60 Wh provides up to 13 hours of battery life in video viewing mode. The LG Gram SuperSlim offers 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage for $1,999.99.