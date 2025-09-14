The new Ferrari Testarossa will be a hybrid14.09.25
Ferrari has officially brought back the Testarossa name, which became iconic in the 1980s, by introducing a new model in Milan – the Ferrari 849 Testarossa. The company notes that this is not just a reference to the past, but a modern hybrid supercar with high performance.
The car is equipped with a 4-liter turbocharged V8 engine, the power of which reaches 818 horsepower. At the same time, the key feature of the new product is associated with three electric motors, which together with the internal combustion engine provide a total output of 1035 horsepower. This is 50 hp more than the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, whose position in the lineup the company transfers to the latest Testarossa. The car is capable of moving only on electric power, but the battery capacity is limited to 7.45 kWh, which gives about 24 km of range without the participation of the internal combustion engine.
According to the dynamic characteristics, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa accelerates to 100 km/h in less than 2.3 seconds, and reaches the mark of 200 km/h in 6.35 seconds. The maximum speed is 330 km/h.
The cost of the model corresponds to the segment. The coupe version is estimated at 460 thousand euros, and the Spider at 500 thousand euros. The first deliveries to Europe are scheduled for the second and third quarters of next year. The American market will receive the new product only at the end of 2026, and the price there will be higher due to the current tariffs of the Donald Trump administration.
The company considers the Ferrari 849 Testarossa as a transitional link before the release of the brand’s first fully electric sports car, scheduled for spring 2026. The brand’s management clarifies that the launch of electric car programs has been postponed, since demand for high-performance electric models currently remains limited.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The new Ferrari Testarossa will be a hybrid car Ferrari
The new Ferrari Testarossa will receive a turbocharged V8 and three electric motors, which together provide a total output of 1,035 horsepower.
Darwin Awards will be given for AI mistakes artificial intelligence internet
The AI Darwin Awards are intended for those cases where people or companies have relied entirely on artificial intelligence and failed.
The new Ferrari Testarossa will be a hybrid
Darwin Awards will be given for AI mistakes
Medical glue gun for printing grafts right during surgery developed
When will iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3 start selling in Ukraine?
Big Steam update in September. What’s new?
Spotify to add Lossless to Premium subscription in 50 countries
Anker Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro – 4K projector with built-in speaker
Apple AirPods Pro 3 get real-time translation feature
Storing correspondence and media files in Signal will become paid