The new Ferrari Testarossa will be a hybrid

Ferrari has officially brought back the Testarossa name, which became iconic in the 1980s, by introducing a new model in Milan – the Ferrari 849 Testarossa. The company notes that this is not just a reference to the past, but a modern hybrid supercar with high performance.

The car is equipped with a 4-liter turbocharged V8 engine, the power of which reaches 818 horsepower. At the same time, the key feature of the new product is associated with three electric motors, which together with the internal combustion engine provide a total output of 1035 horsepower. This is 50 hp more than the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, whose position in the lineup the company transfers to the latest Testarossa. The car is capable of moving only on electric power, but the battery capacity is limited to 7.45 kWh, which gives about 24 km of range without the participation of the internal combustion engine.

According to the dynamic characteristics, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa accelerates to 100 km/h in less than 2.3 seconds, and reaches the mark of 200 km/h in 6.35 seconds. The maximum speed is 330 km/h.

The cost of the model corresponds to the segment. The coupe version is estimated at 460 thousand euros, and the Spider at 500 thousand euros. The first deliveries to Europe are scheduled for the second and third quarters of next year. The American market will receive the new product only at the end of 2026, and the price there will be higher due to the current tariffs of the Donald Trump administration.

The company considers the Ferrari 849 Testarossa as a transitional link before the release of the brand’s first fully electric sports car, scheduled for spring 2026. The brand’s management clarifies that the launch of electric car programs has been postponed, since demand for high-performance electric models currently remains limited.