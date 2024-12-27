The most successful and popular games on Steam in 202427.12.24
Steam has summed up 2024 by publishing a ranking of the most popular and successful games on the platform. The categories are divided into groups according to the level of success: platinum, gold, silver and bronze.
The “Sales Leaders” section presents the projects with the highest sales for the period from January 1 to December 15. The leaders include Palworld, Black Myth: Wukong, Dota 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Baldur’s Gate 3, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Elden Ring .
Among the “News” of 2024 that achieved the highest revenue in the first two weeks after release, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Palworld, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Manor Lords, EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Helldivers 2 and Path of Exile 2 stand out.
The “Most Popular” category took into account the maximum number of simultaneous players. More than 450 thousand gamers simultaneously played Path of Exile 2, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Marvel Rivals, Palworld, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Elden Ring and Apex Legends.
The most successful and popular games on Steam in 2024
