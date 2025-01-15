The most popular Wikipedia articles in 2024 among Ukrainians: Syrsky, Ukraine and Usyk

The non-profit organization Wikimedia Ukraine has published a ranking of the most popular articles on the Ukrainian Wikipedia for 2024. The leader in terms of views was the article about Oleksandr Syrsky, which was visited over 1.1 million times. This is the first time in the last decade and a half that an article about a contemporary person has topped the ranking. The article about Ukraine came in second place with over a million views, and the third place went to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, whose biography was read over 730 thousand times. The article about the CCC and the Joint Venture was also included in the top ten.

Among contemporary personalities, materials about Iryna Farion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, singer Klavdia Petrivna, and writer Lina Kostenko aroused considerable interest. Among historical figures, articles about Taras Shevchenko, Lesya Ukrainka, and Stepan Bandera were in the lead, remaining in the popularity rating for the third year in a row.

Historical topics also received attention: Ukrainians actively read articles about the Volyn tragedy, World War II, World War I, and Kyivan Rus. Among films and TV series, the most popular were the Ukrainian projects “20 Days in Mariupol”, “Mavka. Forest Song”, “The Konotop Witch”, and “To Catch Kaidash”. Among foreign films, the leaders were Harry Potter, Bridgerton, and Game of Thrones.

Among geographical objects, the most popular were articles about Ukraine, Russia, and Great Britain. It is noteworthy that the article about Sudzha collected over 320 thousand views, which is ten times more than its population. Sites that took high places in the ranking were separately noted, presumably due to the automatic opening of their descriptions in Wikipedia on some devices or individual Internet providers.