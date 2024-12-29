The most beautiful games on Xbox One and PlayStation 429.12.24
Experts from Digital Foundry, specializing in technical analysis of video games, named the most beautiful games of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 era.
Uncharted 4 was noted for its outstanding cut-scenes, which, according to experts, surpass even such masterpieces as Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us Part II due to bright colors and constant changes in the environment.
Among other visually impressive games, Batman: Arkham Knight was singled out, which, despite its almost ten-year age, still looks fantastic. Experts noted that Rocksteady created a graphic standard in 2015 that even it itself has not yet been able to surpass.
Battlefield 1, Death Stranding and The Order: 1886 were also mentioned, which captivated players with their detailed and atmospheric design.
The most beautiful games on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 according to Digital Foundry
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- The Last of Us: Часть II
- Death Stranding
- The Order: 1886
Metacritic allows you to see both the most successful games of the year and those that did not meet expectations. The most unsuccessful game of 2024, according to critics, was the anime fighting game Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash from Bandai Namco.
The irony is that this company published the highest rated project of the year – the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring. Critics also received a cool reception from the unusual car simulator Taxi Life: A City Driving and the arcade racing game Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. Among the disappointments of the year was the free-to-play game Silent Hill: The Short Message.
Although its gameplay is considered boring and primitive by many, it is impossible not to note its important social message related to the destructive influence of social networks and the Internet, which is especially relevant for a young audience.
The lowest-rated games on Metacritic in 2024
-
- Jutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – 44 points out of 100 (PS5)
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports – 47 points (PS5)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator – 51 points (PC)
- Pneumata – 52 points (PC)
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants – 52 points (PS5)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown – 53 points (PS5)
- Silent Hill: The Short Message – 53 points (PS5)
- Funko Fusion – 54 points (PS5)
- Die By The Blade – 54 points (PC)
- Sker Ritual – 55 points (PS5)
