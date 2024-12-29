The most beautiful games on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Experts from Digital Foundry, specializing in technical analysis of video games, named the most beautiful games of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 era.

Uncharted 4 was noted for its outstanding cut-scenes, which, according to experts, surpass even such masterpieces as Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us Part II due to bright colors and constant changes in the environment.

Among other visually impressive games, Batman: Arkham Knight was singled out, which, despite its almost ten-year age, still looks fantastic. Experts noted that Rocksteady created a graphic standard in 2015 that even it itself has not yet been able to surpass.

Battlefield 1, Death Stranding and The Order: 1886 were also mentioned, which captivated players with their detailed and atmospheric design.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

The Last of Us: Часть II

Death Stranding

The Order: 1886

