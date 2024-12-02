The LG UltraGear 32GS75QN-B gaming monitor with 1440p resolution has a refresh rate of 200 Hz

LG has introduced the UltraGear 32GS75QN-B gaming monitor, which is distinguished by high performance and availability in some markets. The device is equipped with a 31.5-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1440p, a refresh rate of up to 200 Hz (when overclocked) and a response time of 1 ms, making it attractive to gamers. The maximum brightness is 400 nits, and support for AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync and DisplayHDR 400 certification ensure smooth gameplay and high image quality.

The monitor has DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The ergonomic stand allows you to adjust the height, tilt and swivel for comfortable use. The cost of the UltraGear 32GS75QN-B in the European market has been reduced to 279 euros.

LG has introduced the new UltraGear 27GX790A gaming monitor, equipped with a 27-inch WOLED matrix with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 480 Hz. The novelty supports the modern DisplayPort 2.1 interface, which expands the possibilities of connecting to powerful gaming systems.

The monitor’s response time is only 0.03 ms (from gray to gray), and the coverage of the DCI-P3 color palette is 98.5%. The device is certified by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ClearMR 13000, which guarantees high image quality even in dark scenes. The monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro synchronization technologies, ensuring smooth gameplay without frame tearing.

For connectivity, HDMI 2.1 ports (two) and DisplayPort 2.1 are available, as well as a USB 3.2 hub with two connectors and a 3.5 mm audio output with DTS Headphone support, providing surround sound for gamers. Pre-orders LG UltraGear 27GX790A is already open in international stores at a price of $ 1000. Deliveries of the new product are expected in early 2025.