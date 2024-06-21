The Lenovo Tab Plus tablet with an 11.5-inch display and MediaTek G99 costs UAH 12,999.

Lenovo introduced a new Lenovo Tab Plus tablet on the Ukrainian market, aimed at fans of multimedia content.

The tablet is equipped with an 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution (2000×1200 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. To create high-quality sound, the device is equipped with eight JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, with a total power of 26 W. The speakers (4 matrix and 4 woofers) are located in four parts of the case and provide a sound volume of 22 cubic meters. see When using headphones, the sound is transmitted as 24 bit / 96 kHz, for which a 3.5 mm jack is provided. The tablet can also function as a Bluetooth speaker to play audio from other devices.

Lenovo Tab Plus is equipped with a built-in stand that allows you to adjust the angle of inclination up to 175 degrees, which ensures the convenience of viewing content. The hardware platform is based on the MediaTek G99 chip, has 8 GB of RAM and built-in storage options of 128 or 256 GB, with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD. The device runs on Android 14. The manufacturer promises OS updates for 2 years and security updates until June 2028.

The tablet features single 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back, with the rear camera having autofocus. Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.2 modules are supported, and there is also an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a light sensor and a USB Type-C 2.0 connector for charging and transmitting digital sound.

The 8,600 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of content streaming and supports 45W fast charging, which allows you to fully charge the device in 90 minutes. The dimensions of the tablet are 268.3 174.25 7.77 mm (protrusion 13.58 mm) with a weight of 650 g (with stand).

The Lenovo Tab Plus tablet can be purchased in Ukraine from July at a price of UAH 12,999.