The legendary dog-meme Kabosu has died. It is depicted on the Dogecoin cryptocurrency01.06.24
The Shiba Inu, who became the symbol of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, died on May 24 at the age of 17. The dog’s owner, Atsuko Sato, shared the news on her official blog, expressing her gratitude for the support and love Kabosu has received over the years. The crypto community and fans of Kaboso expressed their condolences, sharing memories of the dog who became an internet legend.
Kaboso’s story began in 2010, when Sato took him from a shelter and posted photos on a blog. One image of a Shiba Inu with a surprised and skeptical expression became a viral meme with broken English phrases. By 2013, the meme had grown in popularity and Caboose’s face became the official image of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
Elon Musk played a significant role in the promotion of Dogecoin, often provoking price jumps with his posts on Twitter. In April 2023, he temporarily replaced Twitter’s blue bird with an image of Caboose, causing a 30% increase in the value of Dogecoin. At the same time, Musk sold $124 million worth of coins.
In December 2022, Sato reported that Kaboso had health problems. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus asked the community for help, and one subscriber offered to cover any medical expenses to ensure Kabosa received the best possible care.
