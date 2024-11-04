The Google Chrome browser will receive 3 RAM usage modes

Google has updated the desktop version of Chrome, adding three new memory saving modes: Moderate, Balanced, and Maximum. These modes offer different levels of tab deactivation for more flexible resource consumption settings.

Moderate mode frees up memory by deactivating tabs only when necessary, focusing on the needs of the computer.

Balanced mode optimizes performance, taking into account both user habits and system needs.

Maximum mode is active most aggressively, deactivating tabs almost immediately after the user stops using them.

Chrome also has a new diagnostic tool that allows users to identify and resolve performance issues. It may suggest deactivating system-loading tabs to speed up the current ones. When Chrome detects performance issues, it notifies the user and offers a one-click fix. This feature will be available in the settings to be turned on and off at the user’s discretion.

Google Chrome browser has received a new feature to solve the problem of tabs that consume a lot of resources. Now, when performance problems are detected, a window will appear with a list of such tabs and a “Fix” button. This window, called “Performance Issues Story”, allows you to quickly unload the most resource-intensive tabs, thereby freeing up system resources.

The browser independently determines problematic tabs and forms a list of them. The message will appear only when the tabs begin to use a certain percentage of CPU resources. Clicking the “Fix Now” button will immediately unload all resource-intensive tabs. Their status can be checked in the “Loading Status” section of the chrome://discards page, where they will be marked as “Unloaded”.

Enabling the Performance Intervention demo flag allows you to ignore CPU thresholds and speed limits, making it easy to launch a window through normal browser activity or through chrome://discards. All active tabs offered will meet the usual opt-out criteria, with the exception of having to stay in the background for a set minimum time.

There is also a Process Per Site feature that combines multiple tabs from the same site into a single process for increased efficiency. However, it faces problems when the process is used by many tabs, which require significant amounts of memory. Google is working on a new automatic method of estimating the memory size of tabs that will prevent these errors. The new mode will set limits so that the site does not take up all available memory. The mode does not yet estimate the memory consumption of iframe content, but the company is actively working on it.