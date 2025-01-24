The first Doom was launched in Microsoft Word24.01.25
Experiments with running the first version of Doom on the most unexpected devices have long become a popular activity among programmers. Previously, the game was launched on calculators, printers and even in a PDF file. Now enthusiasts have raised the bar even higher by launching Doom through Microsoft Word.
The developer managed to package the game in a docm format file, which allows you to fully play it directly through a text editor. Although this is a color version of Doom, it does not support sound, which, however, does not detract from the impression of the project.
The Word document contains the doomgeneric.dll library and the doom1.wad game data. A specially written VBA macro gets these files to disk and loads them for execution. The doomgeneric.dll library processes the gameplay, creating a bmp image for each frame. The VBA macro is responsible for updating data, displaying frames in the document and polling the keyboard state via the GetAsyncKeyState function.
The project is fully functional in the latest version of Microsoft Word. However, the developer warns that Windows Defender will block attempts to run the document because it contains a library and macros that the system perceives as a potential threat.
For those who want to try this unusual version of Doom, the author has posted the document and source code on his GitHub page. The experiment demonstrates how familiar programs can be used in unexpected ways, revealing their hidden capabilities.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 flagship smartphone series, which includes three models: the base S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. Traditionally, the focus is on improving performance, display quality, cameras, and AI-based features.
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The first Doom was launched in Microsoft Word Doom games
The developer managed to package the Doom game into a docm file format, which allows you to fully play it directly through a text editor.
Doom: The Dark Ages system requirements and release date revealed Doom games
At the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 presentation, Bethesda Softworks and id Software announced that the new shooter Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025.
The first Doom was launched in Microsoft Word
Doom: The Dark Ages system requirements and release date revealed
Netflix now has over 300 million subscribers
Google now requires active JavaScript on PC to search
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro stabilizer controlled by artificial intelligence
Apple MacBook Air with OLED display won’t be released until 2029
Alpina B8 GT – the most powerful model in the BMW tuning studio
Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones will be updated until 2032
Samsung Galaxy S25 in Ukraine cost from UAH 43,000
Kyivstar installed 197 thousand batteries and 2,700 generators for base stations during last year